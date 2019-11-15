Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores both goals in loss
Bertuzzi potted a pair of goals on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Bertuzzi's two-fer turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead for the Red Wings, but the Kings would strike back late to get the win. The 24-year-old winger is up to eight goals and 20 points in 21 contests. He has multiple points in three of his last four outings.
