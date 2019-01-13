Bertuzzi scored his first career hat trick in Saturday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

Bertuzzi got things started just 24 seconds into the first period before scoring two more in the third. It was a big breakout game for the 23-year-old who had just one goal over his previous 18 contests. He's up to 13 goals and 25 points this season, already surpassing his total of 24 last season.