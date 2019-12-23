Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.

The 24-year-old rounded out the scoring with an unassisted goal in the final five minutes of the third period. Bertuzzi has found the net in each of the last three games and is up to 14 goals and 30 points in 38 games. He had a career-high 21 goals in 73 games in 2018-19 and could end up closer to 30 by the end of this season. On an offensively-challenged Red Wings squad, Bertuzzi has been a consistent source of production.