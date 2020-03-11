Bertuzzi scored a goal on four shots and piled up 12 PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.

Bertuzzi deflected an Anthony Mantha point shot for his 21st goal of the season, pulling the Red Wings even at 1-1 in the latter stages of the first period. It was Bertuzzi's third consecutive contest with a goal, right on the heels of a 13-game dry spell, and it gave him a career-high 48 points in 71 games.