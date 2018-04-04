Bertuzzi scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

He also added three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Bertuzzi has only six goals and 23 points in 46 games on the season, but four of those tallies have come in the last six games.

