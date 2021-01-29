Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in a 7-3 loss to Dallas on Thursday.
Bertuzzi swatted a rebound out of mid-air at 7:26 of the third period to draw the Red Wings to within 4-2. It was the fourth goal of the season for Bertuzzi, all of which have come over the last five games. He's done his best work on the power play, where he's lit the lamp three times this season. A 20-goal scorer in each of the previous two seasons, Bertuzzi is one of the few reliable offensive producers in the Detroit lineup.
