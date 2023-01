Bertuzzi notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Bertuzzi's secondary helper on a Dylan Larkin goal in the second period was the former's first point in five games since he returned from a hand injury. The 27-year-old Bertuzzi has had some trouble staying in the lineup with a pair of long-term absences for hand injuries. He's at five points, including two on the power play, with 28 shots on net and 13 hits in 14 appearances this season.