Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sent down to AHL
Bertuzzi was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
The agitating scoring prospect made his season debut Saturday night against the Blues, but it was a rude awakening, as he posted a minus-3 rating over 9:13 of ice time. Hopefully for the Wings, the wrist injury that cost Bert a spot on the Opening Night roster isn't still causing him problems.
