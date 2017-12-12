Bertuzzi was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The agitating scoring prospect made his season debut Saturday night against the Blues, but it was a rude awakening, as he posted a minus-3 rating over 9:13 of ice time. Hopefully for the Wings, the wrist injury that cost Bert a spot on the Opening Night roster isn't still causing him problems.

