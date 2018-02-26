Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sent to AHL in paper move
Bertuzzi was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Don't read too much into this. The transaction is likely one of many "paper moves" that happened Monday to make players eligible for the AHL playoffs. Bertuzzi, who has 11 points in 28 games with the Wings, could be recalled as soon as Tuesday.
