Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Serves up assist
Bertuzzi recorded an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.
The winger has continued playing well after posting four points in the season opener, adding a goal and three assists in the seven games since. Bertuzzi has added 14 shots on goal and he entered Friday averaging 19:06 per game while maintaining a top-six role.
