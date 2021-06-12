Bertuzzi (back) is expected to be ready for training camp, according to Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman.

Bertuzzi said he is feeling good after undergoing back surgery April 30. The net-front pest had burst out of the gate this season, adding five goals and two assists in nine games, but Bertuzzi reportedly went under the knife after experiencing a setback in his recovery. Look for Bertuzzi to reclaim his spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit as soon as he's ready to rock.