Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sets up score Sunday
Bertuzzi recorded an assist, three shots and three hits across 16:35 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
Bertuzzi notched a primary helper on Valtteri Filppula's opening goal, but it was all downhill for the Red Wings after that, as the Pens scored five unanswered. The 24-year-old Bertuzzi has been in a major slump since the All-Star break, as he's recorded just three points and a minus-9 rating over 10 games, but he's still on track for new career highs across all major categories.
