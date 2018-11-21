Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Shorthanded duties expanding
Bertuzzi is expected to assume more penalty-killing responsibilities with Darren Helm (upper body) out for 6-to-8 weeks, Gregg Krupa of The Detroit News reports.
Bertuzzi's fantasy value could take a modest hit since the feisty winger will be taking on more of a shutdown role for the foreseeable future. He's produced five goals and six assists without missing a game thus far, but Bert had already been starting 61.7 percent of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone, so it would really be a bummer for poolies to see him moved off the puck to an even greater extent. However, there's always the possibility that he'll force more turnovers and tack on some shorthanded points.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...