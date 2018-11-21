Bertuzzi is expected to assume more penalty-killing responsibilities with Darren Helm (upper body) out for 6-to-8 weeks, Gregg Krupa of The Detroit News reports.

Bertuzzi's fantasy value could take a modest hit since the feisty winger will be taking on more of a shutdown role for the foreseeable future. He's produced five goals and six assists without missing a game thus far, but Bert had already been starting 61.7 percent of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone, so it would really be a bummer for poolies to see him moved off the puck to an even greater extent. However, there's always the possibility that he'll force more turnovers and tack on some shorthanded points.