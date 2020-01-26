Bertuzzi potted a go-ahead goal during the All-Star Game on Saturday, but the Pacific Division stormed back for a 5-4 win.

Representing the Red Wings and the Atlantic Division in his first All-Star Game, Bert chipped the puck into the net on an odd-man rush with Senators standout Anthony Duclair setting the table for the score. The gritty fourth-year winger is tied with Dylan Larkin -- who infamously pleaded for fans to not vote him into the All-Star festivities -- among Detroit's leaders in points with 36, a total comprised of 17 goals and 19 assists.