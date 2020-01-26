Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Shows off skill at All-Star Game
Bertuzzi potted a go-ahead goal during the All-Star Game on Saturday, but the Pacific Division stormed back for a 5-4 win.
Representing the Red Wings and the Atlantic Division in his first All-Star Game, Bert chipped the puck into the net on an odd-man rush with Senators standout Anthony Duclair setting the table for the score. The gritty fourth-year winger is tied with Dylan Larkin -- who infamously pleaded for fans to not vote him into the All-Star festivities -- among Detroit's leaders in points with 36, a total comprised of 17 goals and 19 assists.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: One of each in loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Pair of points Friday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Humbled by All-Star nod•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Tallies decisive goal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores for third straight game•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.