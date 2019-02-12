Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Shows up on IR
Bertuzzi (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
It's already been determined that Bertuzzi will not return until Thursday at the earliest, and by placing the mettlesome winger on injured reserve, the Wings were able to activate defenseman Trevor Daley (foot) for Tuesday's game against the Predators.
