Bertuzzi (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Bertuzzi exited early in Saturday's loss to the Panthers, and he wasn't able to make the short recovery. The 25-year-old started the year hot with seven points through the first nine games. His next chance to play will be Wednesday's road game against the Lightning. Mathias Brome will bump up to the top line in Bertuzzi's place.