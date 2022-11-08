Bertuzzi (upper body) skated with the Red Wings on Tuesday and is about a week away from returning to the lineup, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.
Bertuzzi was expected to be out 4-6 weeks after taking a shot off his right hand on October 16 and appears to be on track for a mid-November return. The 27-year-old winger played in just two games this season, logging an assist, after posting 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 2021-22.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Hurt while blocking shot•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Impactful in defeating Maple Leafs•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Back in action•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Doesn't return for Saturday's skate•