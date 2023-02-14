Bertuzzi notched a power-play assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Bertuzzi has a goal and two power-play helpers over four games since the All-Star break. It appears the break came at a good time -- he had just one helper in eight outings prior to the midseason intermission. The 27-year-old's had a rough season due to injuries, which have limited him to eight points, 41 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 21 appearances. He's still playing in a top-six role at even strength with ample power-play time, so there's some potential here if he's available on the waiver wire.