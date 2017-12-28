Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Snags first career point in loss
Bertuzzi's assist in Wednesday's 3-1 road loss to the Devils was his first career point.
Bertuzzi was the primary distributor on a Justin Abdelkader even-strength tally in the second period. You won't find many hockey pundits projecting a playoff berth for the Red Wings this season, which would actually benefit the rookie in the sense that it would virtually guarantee more playing time for the gritty winger down the stretch.
