Bertuzzi collected a secondary assist Sunday in a 4-3 home win over the Stars.

Fellow top-liner Anthony Mantha scored all four goals for the Red Wings in the thrilling home opener. Bertuzzi moved the puck in the path of Dylan Larkin, whose shot was then tipped in by Mantha off a rebound. Bert is off to a terrific start with two goals, two assists and a plus-5 rating.