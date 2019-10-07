Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Stays hot in home opener
Bertuzzi collected a secondary assist Sunday in a 4-3 home win over the Stars.
Fellow top-liner Anthony Mantha scored all four goals for the Red Wings in the thrilling home opener. Bertuzzi moved the puck in the path of Dylan Larkin, whose shot was then tipped in by Mantha off a rebound. Bert is off to a terrific start with two goals, two assists and a plus-5 rating.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Explodes out of gate•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Looks ready to go•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Bogged down by minor injury•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Invited to Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Stays hot•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Third straight three-point outing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.