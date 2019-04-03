Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Stays hot
Bertuzzi scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old has recorded multiple points in four straight games, posting five goals and 12 points during that span. Four of those points have come with the man advantage. Matt Murray nearly robbed Bertuzzi of his power-play goal Tuesday, but the replay showed the puck crossed the goal line inside Murray's glove. Bertuzzi has 21 goals and 47 points with a plus-14 rating in 71 games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Third straight three-point outing•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Carries offense in win•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Four points in last two games•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Posts helper•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Makes impact in return•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: All systems go•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...