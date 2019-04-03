Bertuzzi scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has recorded multiple points in four straight games, posting five goals and 12 points during that span. Four of those points have come with the man advantage. Matt Murray nearly robbed Bertuzzi of his power-play goal Tuesday, but the replay showed the puck crossed the goal line inside Murray's glove. Bertuzzi has 21 goals and 47 points with a plus-14 rating in 71 games this season.