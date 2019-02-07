Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Still being evaluated
Bertuzzi has undergone a cognitive test as well as a test on his neck, according to Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
While the Wings reportedly aren't too concerned about Bertuzzi's status, the fiery winger will miss Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, and the team has yet to provide a concrete timetable for his return. He isn't on injured reserve, though, so there is at least a glimmer of hope that he'll be ready to go Saturday against the Sabres.
