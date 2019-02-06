Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Still not practicing
Bertuzzi (upper body) was unable to take the ice for Wednesday's practice, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Having already missed the past two games, the fact that Bertuzzi is unable to practice casts serious doubt on his availability for Thursday's game against Vegas. With a young player like Bertuzzi, the Red Wings might be taking a cautious approach to make sure the winger doesn't withstand a more serious injury.
