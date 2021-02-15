Head coach Jeff Blashill said Monday that Bertuzzi (upper body) hasn't started skating again and will miss the next two games, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bertuzzi has already missed seven games, and the earliest that he can return is Friday versus the Panthers. Despite missing so much time, Bertuzzi is still tied for the team lead with five goals, supplying two assists and 20 shots on net as well.