Despite missing the last five games with an upper-body injury, Bertuzzi still leads the Red Wings in goals with five.

Bertuzzi was on a major scoring binge, as he potted all five goals over a six-game span leading up to the injury. Conversely, the Wings have majorly suffered in the attacking zone without him, as the team is now averaging a mere 1.93 goals per contest on the season. A previous report indicated that Bertuzzi might return for Monday's clash against the Blackhawks on Monday, but he'll supposedly miss the next road two contests with the Predators.