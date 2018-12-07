Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Suspension concludes
Bertuzzi has served out his two-game suspension, which means he'll be eligible to play in Saturday's home game against the Islanders.
Bertuzzi socked Matt Calvert of the Avalanche in Sunday's game, even though Detroit's menacing scoring winger had been on the bench at the time. Fantasy leagues that track penalty minutes are becoming increasingly rare, though Bert has an immaculate shooting percentage (23.7) -- nine goals on 38 shots -- to help you out in the universally adopted offensive category.
