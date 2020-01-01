Play

Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 2-0 win over San Jose.

Bertuzzi broke a scoreless tie with his 15th goal of the season just over three minutes into the second period. The 24-year-old has lit the lamp in four of his last six games and is rapidly approaching the career-high 21 goals he scored all of last season.

