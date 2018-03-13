Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Tallies three assists
Bertuzzi assisted on all three Red Wings goals in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks on Monday.
Bertuzzi has largely performed the role of playmaker this season for the Wings. He's tallied 16 assists in 35 games, as opposed to the mere two goals he's scored. However, the 22-year-old only has a 3.8 shooting percentage, so in the future the rookie should have more luck on that front.
