Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Targeting weekend return
Bertuzzi (upper body) could be ready to play the Flyers over the weekend, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
The Red Wings have a road game scheduled against the Flyers on Saturday and then they'll return home to face them Sunday to complete the back-to-back set. Detroit waived Martin Frk on Wednesday to pave the way for Bertuzzi's return.
