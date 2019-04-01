Bertuzzi posted a trio of helpers in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Bertuzzi's line with Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin combined for 10 points in the contest. Bertuzzi has three goals and six assists in his last three games, giving new meaning to ending the year on a high note. He's up to 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 70 games this season.