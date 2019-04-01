Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Third straight three-point outing
Bertuzzi posted a trio of helpers in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Bertuzzi's line with Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin combined for 10 points in the contest. Bertuzzi has three goals and six assists in his last three games, giving new meaning to ending the year on a high note. He's up to 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 70 games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Carries offense in win•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Four points in last two games•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Posts helper•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Makes impact in return•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: All systems go•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: On track to return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...