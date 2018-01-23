Bertuzzi opened the scoring for the Red Wings in their 3-0 road win over the Devils on Monday.

Bertuzzi has been operating on Detroit's top line with Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou, and it's paying significant dividends for the rookie who prides himself on being a net-front pest. The nephew of former Red Wing Todd Bertuzzi is up to nine points (two goals, seven assists) through 13 games, with the lofty production not all that surprising given that he averaged a point per game en route to MVP honors for his fine work in the 2017 Calder Cup playoffs.