Bertuzzi (wrist) could be ready to return for the AHL's Griffins next weekend, Pete Wallner of MLive.com reports.

Bertuzzi has been dealing with his wrist ailment ever since training camp, and presumably he'd require a conditioning stint in the minors before rejoining the men in Motown. It's worth noting that rookie Martin Frk, who claimed a spot on the Opening Night roster after the injury to Bertuzzi, has been held without a point in six straight games after an extremely hot start that included goals in three of the first four.