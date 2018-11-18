Bertuzzi recorded two assists while adding three hits, one shot and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

It's his first multi-point performance of the season, and Bertuzzi now has five goals and 11 points in 20 games. The 22-year-old is still adjusting to the NHL grind, but he does have the talent to pick up his scoring pace considerably if and when things begin to click for him.

