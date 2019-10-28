Bertuzzi scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

He and Dylan Larkin rallied the Wings from a 3-1 deficit, and Bertuzzi's goal midway through the third period briefly gave Detroit a 4-3 lead, but Jonathan Bernier couldn't make it hold up. The 23-year-old winger seems headed for a breakout campaign, scoring five goals and 12 points through 12 games.