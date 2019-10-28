Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Two-point effort in OT loss
Bertuzzi scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
He and Dylan Larkin rallied the Wings from a 3-1 deficit, and Bertuzzi's goal midway through the third period briefly gave Detroit a 4-3 lead, but Jonathan Bernier couldn't make it hold up. The 23-year-old winger seems headed for a breakout campaign, scoring five goals and 12 points through 12 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.