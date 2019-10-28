Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Two-point night
Bertuzzi found twine to complement an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
After picking up an apple, Bertuzzi won a draw in the attacking zone and fired one home for a go-ahead goal in the third period. The Wings would end up on the short side of this seesaw battle, but Bert's efforts helped his team pick up a point against the defending Stanley Cup champs.
