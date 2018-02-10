Bertuzzi picked up an assist and 10 PIM in Friday's 7-6 road loss to the Islanders.

Bertuzzi picked up a five-minute major and a match penalty for slashing Cal Clutterbuck on the left knee. This proved to be the turning point of the game, as the Islanders proceeded to score four times before the Bertuzzi penalty expired. Known for his fiery playing style, this was a colossal mistake by the rookie, and while this is only speculation, it wouldn't be surprising to see coach Jeff Blashill send him a message in the form of reduced playing time or making him an outright scratch in Sunday's road clash with the Capitals.