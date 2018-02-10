Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Unable to control emotions in overtime loss
Bertuzzi picked up an assist and 10 PIM in Friday's 7-6 road loss to the Islanders.
Bertuzzi picked up a five-minute major and a match penalty for slashing Cal Clutterbuck on the left knee. This proved to be the turning point of the game, as the Islanders proceeded to score four times before the Bertuzzi penalty expired. Known for his fiery playing style, this was a colossal mistake by the rookie, and while this is only speculation, it wouldn't be surprising to see coach Jeff Blashill send him a message in the form of reduced playing time or making him an outright scratch in Sunday's road clash with the Capitals.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Thriving in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Assists on both goals in 4-2 loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Pots first career goal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Collects two assists in win over Pens•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Snags first career point in loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Promoted to parent club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...