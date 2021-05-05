Bertuzzi underwent successful back surgery April 30 and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 campaign, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bertuzzi was limited to just nine games this season due to his back injury, picking up five goals and seven points over that span, but he should be ready to rock once the 2021-22 campaign gets underway. The 26-year-old forward will be a prime bounce-back candidate heading into next year's fantasy drafts.