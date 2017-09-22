Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Undergoing testing for mid-body ailment
Bertuzzi, who's dealing with a mid-body injury, will undergo further testing Friday to determine the severity of the injury,Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings had all but assured Bertuzzi -- who was named MVP of the 2017 Calder Cup Finals -- a spot on the Opening Night roster, but this injury has the potential to complicate things. He's played in one of two preseason games thus far, but it would likely take clean test results for him to tag into Saturday evening's home tilt against the Bruins.
