Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Upside evident from rookie campaign
Bertuzzi's rookie campaign consisted of seven goals and 17 assists through 48 games. He also notched a pair of power-play points having averaged 1:26 of ice time in that spot.
A wrist injury prevented Bertuzzi from cracking the Opening Night roster, but given that he'd won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as playoff MVP for AHL Grand Rapids in 2017, there was nothing more for the gritty scoring winger to prove in the minors, so he joined the parent club in early December and never looked back. Bert packs plenty of promise offensively, so we'd consider tabbing him as a sleeper in fantasy drafts this coming fall.
