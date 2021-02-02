Bertuzzi (upper body) is expected to miss Detroit's next four to six games, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Given the expected length of Bertuzzi's absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see him wind up on injured reserve in the coming days. The 25-year-old has been one of Detroit's better forwards this season, having picked up five goals and seven points through nine games, so this is a significant loss for the Red Wings and fantasy owners alike.
