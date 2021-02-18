Bertuzzi (upper body) won't be available for Friday or Saturday's game against the Panthers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bertuzzi has been sidelined since late January with an upper-body issue and still hasn't resumed skating, so at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. The 25-year-old winger picked up five goals and two assists through the first nine games of the campaign before picking up his injury.