Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Won't be deployed in AHL playoffs
Bertuzzi will skip the AHL playoffs to afford time for additional off-ice training, the Detroit News reports.
The MVP of the 2017 Calder Cup playoffs is expected to command a one-way NHL contract this summer, as Bertuzzi's three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings is about to expire. In other words, it's safe to say that he'll be up in the NHL for good after posting 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) through 48 games as a rookie this season. He's built up the reputation of being an agitating scoring winger, and the additional training this summer figures to make him even more difficult for opponents to deal with.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Upside evident from rookie campaign•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores twice in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Tallies three assists•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Chips in two helpers in loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: In line for more ice time•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sent to AHL in paper move•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...