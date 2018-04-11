Bertuzzi will skip the AHL playoffs to afford time for additional off-ice training, the Detroit News reports.

The MVP of the 2017 Calder Cup playoffs is expected to command a one-way NHL contract this summer, as Bertuzzi's three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings is about to expire. In other words, it's safe to say that he'll be up in the NHL for good after posting 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) through 48 games as a rookie this season. He's built up the reputation of being an agitating scoring winger, and the additional training this summer figures to make him even more difficult for opponents to deal with.