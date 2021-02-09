Bertuzzi (upper body) will miss Detroit's upcoming three-game road trip, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bertuzzi was originally given a 4-6 game timeline but will now be sidelined for a total of seven contests due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old winger was rolling with four goals on seven shots, including three power-play tallies, in his previous four contests. With Bertuzzi unavailable, Filip Zadina figures to get the first look at a top-line assignment with Dylan Larkin, though Bobby Ryan and Anthony Mantha could also be in the mix.