Bertuzzi (upper body) will miss Detroit's upcoming three-game road trip, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bertuzzi was originally given a 4-6 game timeline but will now be sidelined for a total of seven contests due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old winger was rolling with four goals on seven shots, including three power-play tallies, in his previous four contests. With Bertuzzi unavailable, Filip Zadina figures to get the first look at a top-line assignment with Dylan Larkin, though Bobby Ryan and Anthony Mantha could also be in the mix.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Will miss next 4-6 games•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Done for night•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores with man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Big role in win•