Motte (upper body) will play versus the Kings on Monday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Motte will probably return to a bottom-six role following a six-game absence. He has two goals, two assists, 31 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 35 hits through 28 appearances this season. Motte will replace J.T. Compher (undisclosed) in Monday's lineup.