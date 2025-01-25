Motte (upper body) will not be available versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Motte will miss his sixth consecutive game, after he was injured Jan. 14 against the Sharks. Motte has two goals and four points over 28 games this season. He could return Monday when the Red Wings host Los Angeles.
