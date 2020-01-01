Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Back in action
Filppula (upper body) had one shot on goal and logged 17:22 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-0 win over San Jose.
Filppula missed Sunday's game but was right back in the lineup on New Year's Eve. He failed to register a point and lost all five of his faceoffs, but took a regular shift at even strength and on both special teams. The 35-year-old has just three goals and 14 points in 40 games.
