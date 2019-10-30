Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Bags apple in win

Filppula collected an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

The 35-year-old has points in two straight games and helped give his team its first win since Oct. 10. Filppula plays a meaningful role on the rebuilding Red Wings but only has managed four points in 13 games. He's best left on the fantasy bench, until such time as injuries force a roster shuffle.

