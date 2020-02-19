Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Dishes in thriller
Filppula registered an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Detroit committed three minor penalties, so it wasn't a major surprise to see Filppula -- a shorthanded specialist -- on the ice a bit longer than usual. The soon-to-be 36-year-old saw 18:01 of ice time, with his third-period apple helping the Wings overcome a 3-1 deficit to the delight of the home crowd. Filppula now has five goals and 15 helpers through 61 games this season.
