Filppula scored a goal on his only shot and was plus-2 in a 7-3 loss to the Stars on Thursday.
After eight games without a point, Filppula finally found the scoresheet with a rebound goal midway through the second period. The 36-year-old had been completely quiet offensively prior to that goal, having registered a mere three shots on goal all season.
