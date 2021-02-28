Filppula assisted on a pair of goals and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago. He also went 10-for-16 (62.5 percent) in the faceoff circle.
The 36-year-old helped set up third-period tallies by Evgeny Svechnikov and Frans Nielsen to put the game away for the Red Wings. It was Filppula's first multi-point performance of the season, and he's managed just nine shots on goal through 19 games.
